The football governing body in Africa through its official twitter account celebrated Junior Agogo for his remarkable display during the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations.

Agogo became a cult hero in African football during the 2008 AFCON, scoring three goals in the tournament as Ghana won bronze including his stunner against Nigeria in the quarter-finals.

Agogo, however, suffered a stroke, which affects his speech and passed away after battling with the sickness for a while in 2019.

Despite his demise, his striking abilities and unique dance to celebrate his goals would forever be remembered by the football-loving fans.

The late Ghanaian striker scored a total of 12 goals in the 27 matches he played for the country.