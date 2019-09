The Porcupine Warriors were quick to come out of their blocks and after just three minutes took the lead.

New signing Augustine Okrah drilled in a free kick from just outside the box with his well-cultured left foot.

But they were far from impeccable. They lacked creativity in the middle of the park where Jordan Opoku was partnering the rugged Justice Blay.

Etoile du Sahel did not do much in the first half either and allowed the hosts to go into the break with the lead.