Michael Essien joined the coaching staff of FC Nordsjaelland this week to start his coaching job.

The Danish side closed a deal with the ex-Real Madrid player after he got excited with the project of the club following an invitation a month ago.

Michael Essien will be part of the backroom staff of the Super Liga outfit for the 2020/2021 season.

The Confederation of African Football has wished Essien well as he makes his coaching debut.

"The Bison taking his first steps into coaching. Good luck Michael!," they wrote on their official Twitter handle.

The ex-Chelsea star, who is currently taking the final stages of acquiring his coaching badges with the English FA, has now agreed a contract to be one of the assitant coaches of the club.

Essien is the third Ghanaian to join the coaching staff of FC Nordsjaelland. His compatriots Mas-ud Didi Dramani is one of the assistants coaches at the first team of the club, while his former playing mates Laryea Kingston is with the U-19 side of the Danish outfit.