‘Don’t play for Black Stars; Ghana ends careers’ – Charles Taylor advises Hudson-Odoi

Hudon-Odoi arrived in Ghana earlier this month for the summer holidays, sparking talks of a nationality switch.

The 20-year-old has Ghanaian parents and his father, Bismark Odoi, played for Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak in the 90s before relocating to England.

He has already played three times for England, however, a change to FIFA's eligibility rules means he can still switch to Ghana in 2022.

The winger also recently held talks with Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo, and President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) over playing for Ghana.

However, Taylor, who featured 16 times for the Black stars during his playing days, has advised Hudson-Odoi to shun Ghana.

“If Odoi is listening to me, I will advise him not to think of playing for the Black Stars,” the 39-year-old Angel FM, as quoted by Citisportsonline.

“He should continue playing for England even if it is under 100, he should play for them than to play for the Black Stars. Ghana is ending career.”

Meanwhile, Hudson-Odoi has refused to rule out the possibility of playing for Ghana in the future.

Asked about the possibility of switching nationality to play for the Black Stars while interacting with Chelsea supporters in Accra over the weekend, the winger said anything is possible.

“I think obviously when you’re young, you have the opportunity to play for England throughout all the years, from under 15 to under 16 all the way up,” Hudson-Odoi said.

“When they obviously gave me the opportunity to come I was in the country already. It’s something that I already had in my mind, set on already playing for England.”

“So it was the thing obviously choosing Ghana or England, and at the end of the day I said I always had the right people around me who always advise me – what’s right, what’s wrong.