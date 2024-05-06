It will be recalled that the Elections Committee disqualified Afriyie from contesting in last year’s GFA presidential elections.
CAS throws out George Afriyie’s appeal against disqualification from GFA elections
George Afriyie’s appeal against his disqualification from the 2023 GFA presidential elections has been dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).
The Committee said the football administrator failed to provide the required number of GFA members to endorse his candidature.
It further stated that he used an unqualified person – Jeffrey Asare – to endorse his nomination forms and it was later found out that Asare wasn’t a Director at Victory Club Warriors FC as he had claimed on the forms.
Afriyie went ahead to appeal the decision at the Appeals Committee of the GFA, but the Committee upheld his disqualification.
The former GFA vice president then launched an appeal at CAS, seeking to overturn the decision to disqualify him.
However, the latest ruling from CAS has seen Afriyie’s appeal once again dismissed and his disqualification upheld.
In a statement, the football administrator accepted the decision from CAS and thanked all those who supported him during the appeal process.
“I have today received the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) regarding my appeal against the Decision of the Elections Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA),” Afriyie said.
“The CAS, in their decision, has upheld the decision of the Elections Committee of the GFA. I take the decision in good faith. I express my sincere gratitude to everyone who supported me during this period.”
Meanwhile, Afriyie’s disqualification saw incumbent GFA president Kurt Okraku successfully secure a second term in office after running unopposed.
