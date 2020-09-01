There have been some major transfers since the European transfer window was opened in June.

Some Ghanaian players have been involved in moves that grabbed the headlines, notable among them were Mohammed Kodus moves from FC Nordsjælland to Ajax Mohammed Salisu who was transferred from Real Valladolid in the Spanish La Liga to the English Premier League.

READ MORE: Asante Kotoko's best XI of all-time

Chairman Wontumi has, however, questioned the failure of our local clubs to make a direct transfer of players from the domestic leagues to big Europeans clubs like Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, etc.

Engaging Wontumi Radio's sports host, King Eben, this morning, Chairman Wontumi said: "I have heard you doing stories about the transfer window in Europe and the world so why can't our Kotoko and Hearts also do business with the big clubs. Is it not the same football that we are doing in the country?

"I always hear about the transfer news and I ask myself, so if we cannot buy from these clubs, can't we also sell to them?

"We have to do something about this because this is bad. Is it also because we don't have good marketers to market our ‘products’?” Chairman Wontumi queried.