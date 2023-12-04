Charles Herrmann: CK Akonnor’s son wins U17 World Cup with Germany

Herrmann was an unused substitute in the final, which saw Germany and France draw 2-2 after regulation time.

Germany rose into a 2-0 lead following goals from Paris Brunner and Noah Darvich but France rallied their way back after Winners Osawe was shown a red card.

The French took advantage of their numerical superiority to half the deficit in the 53rd minute through Saimon Bouabre before Mathis Amougou restored parity with five minutes remaining.

Despite playing with 10 men for almost half an hour, Germany held on and triumphed 4-3 on penalties after France missed three of their kicks.

The victory saw Herrmann lift the U17 World Cup trophy with Germany, having also won the U17 European Championship earlier this year.

The 17-year-old is currently on the books of Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, but plays for the club’s youth team.

Herrmann’s father, CK Akonnor, was appointed as Ghana coach in January 2019 as a replacement for James Kwasi Appiah, whom he had served as an assistant to.

The former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko manager, however, failed to impress during his time in charge of the Black Stars.

The 49-year-old was subsequently relieved of his post in 2021 following the Black Stars’ poor run of results.