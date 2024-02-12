Check out all the top scorers at the AFCON in the last 20 years

Over the last 20 years, the tournament has witnessed remarkable individual performances, with players stepping up to lead their nations in pursuit of glory.
The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has been a showcase for some of the continent's most prolific goal scorers.
Here's a look at some of the top scorers from the tournaments held from 2002 to 2022:
2002 (Mali)
Top Scorer: Patrick Mboma (Cameroon), Salomon Olembe (Cameroon), Julius Aghahowa (Nigeria) – 3 goals each
2004 (Tunisia)
Top Scorer: Francileudo Santos (Tunisia) – 4 goals
2006 (Egypt)
Top Scorer: Samuel Eto'o (Cameroon) – 5 goals
Eto'o's performance in 2006 set a record for the most goals scored in a single AFCON tournament at that time.
2008 (Ghana)
Top Scorer: Samuel Eto'o (Cameroon) – 5 goals
Eto'o, once again, demonstrated his scoring prowess, retaining his position as the tournament's top scorer.
2010 (Angola)
Top Scorer: Mohamed Nagy "Gedo" (Egypt) – 5 goals
Gedo played a crucial role in Egypt's successful campaign, coming off the bench to score in almost every game.
2012 (Gabon and Equatorial Guinea)
Top Scorer: Emmanuel Mayuka (Zambia) – 3 goals
Mayuka was instrumental in Zambia's fairy-tale run to their first-ever AFCON title.
2013 (South Africa)
Top Scorer: Mubarak Wakaso (Ghana) – 4 goals
Wakaso's goals were crucial for Ghana, helping them to reach the semi-finals.
2015 (Equatorial Guinea)
Top Scorer: André Ayew (Ghana), Javier Balboa (Equatorial Guinea), Dieumerci Mbokani (DR Congo), Thievy Bifouma (Congo), Ahmed Akaïchi (Tunisia) – 3 goals each
2017 (Gabon)
Top Scorer: Junior Kabananga (DR Congo) – 3 goals
Kabananga was the surprise top scorer, leading DR Congo to the quarter-finals.
2019 (Egypt)
Top Scorer: Odion Ighalo (Nigeria) – 5 goals
Ighalo's goalscoring form was a key factor in Nigeria securing third place in the tournament.
2021 (Cameroon, held in 2022 due to COVID-19)
Top Scorer: Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) – 8 goals
Aboubakar's exceptional goal tally made him the standout player of the tournament, as he captained the host nation to a third-place finish.
