Check out all the top scorers at the AFCON in the last 20 years

Evans Annang

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has been a showcase for some of the continent's most prolific goal scorers.

Samuel Eto'o, Mubarak Wakaso and Francileudo Santos
Over the last 20 years, the tournament has witnessed remarkable individual performances, with players stepping up to lead their nations in pursuit of glory.

Here's a look at some of the top scorers from the tournaments held from 2002 to 2022:

2002 (Mali)

Top Scorer: Patrick Mboma (Cameroon), Salomon Olembe (Cameroon), Julius Aghahowa (Nigeria) – 3 goals each

2004 (Tunisia)

Top Scorer: Francileudo Santos (Tunisia) – 4 goals

2006 (Egypt)

Top Scorer: Samuel Eto'o (Cameroon) – 5 goals

Eto'o's performance in 2006 set a record for the most goals scored in a single AFCON tournament at that time.

2008 (Ghana)

Top Scorer: Samuel Eto'o (Cameroon) – 5 goals

Eto'o, once again, demonstrated his scoring prowess, retaining his position as the tournament's top scorer.

2010 (Angola)

Top Scorer: Mohamed Nagy "Gedo" (Egypt) – 5 goals

Gedo played a crucial role in Egypt's successful campaign, coming off the bench to score in almost every game.

2012 (Gabon and Equatorial Guinea)

Top Scorer: Emmanuel Mayuka (Zambia) – 3 goals

Mayuka was instrumental in Zambia's fairy-tale run to their first-ever AFCON title.

2013 (South Africa)

Top Scorer: Mubarak Wakaso (Ghana) – 4 goals

Mubarak Wakaso
Wakaso's goals were crucial for Ghana, helping them to reach the semi-finals.

2015 (Equatorial Guinea)

Top Scorer: André Ayew (Ghana), Javier Balboa (Equatorial Guinea), Dieumerci Mbokani (DR Congo), Thievy Bifouma (Congo), Ahmed Akaïchi (Tunisia) – 3 goals each

2017 (Gabon)

Top Scorer: Junior Kabananga (DR Congo) – 3 goals

Kabananga was the surprise top scorer, leading DR Congo to the quarter-finals.

Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar applauds the crowd at the end of their quarter-final against Gambia
2019 (Egypt)

Top Scorer: Odion Ighalo (Nigeria) – 5 goals

Ighalo's goalscoring form was a key factor in Nigeria securing third place in the tournament.

2021 (Cameroon, held in 2022 due to COVID-19)

Top Scorer: Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) – 8 goals

Aboubakar's exceptional goal tally made him the standout player of the tournament, as he captained the host nation to a third-place finish.

