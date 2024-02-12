Check out all the top scorers at the AFCON in the last 20 years

Here's a look at some of the top scorers from the tournaments held from 2002 to 2022:

2002 (Mali)

Top Scorer: Patrick Mboma (Cameroon), Salomon Olembe (Cameroon), Julius Aghahowa (Nigeria) – 3 goals each

2004 (Tunisia)

Top Scorer: Francileudo Santos (Tunisia) – 4 goals

2006 (Egypt)

Top Scorer: Samuel Eto'o (Cameroon) – 5 goals

Eto'o's performance in 2006 set a record for the most goals scored in a single AFCON tournament at that time.

2008 (Ghana)

Top Scorer: Samuel Eto'o (Cameroon) – 5 goals

Eto'o, once again, demonstrated his scoring prowess, retaining his position as the tournament's top scorer.

2010 (Angola)

Top Scorer: Mohamed Nagy "Gedo" (Egypt) – 5 goals

Gedo played a crucial role in Egypt's successful campaign, coming off the bench to score in almost every game.

2012 (Gabon and Equatorial Guinea)

Top Scorer: Emmanuel Mayuka (Zambia) – 3 goals

Mayuka was instrumental in Zambia's fairy-tale run to their first-ever AFCON title.

2013 (South Africa)

Top Scorer: Mubarak Wakaso (Ghana) – 4 goals

Wakaso's goals were crucial for Ghana, helping them to reach the semi-finals.

2015 (Equatorial Guinea)

Top Scorer: André Ayew (Ghana), Javier Balboa (Equatorial Guinea), Dieumerci Mbokani (DR Congo), Thievy Bifouma (Congo), Ahmed Akaïchi (Tunisia) – 3 goals each

2017 (Gabon)

Top Scorer: Junior Kabananga (DR Congo) – 3 goals

Kabananga was the surprise top scorer, leading DR Congo to the quarter-finals.

2019 (Egypt)

Top Scorer: Odion Ighalo (Nigeria) – 5 goals

Ighalo's goalscoring form was a key factor in Nigeria securing third place in the tournament.

2021 (Cameroon, held in 2022 due to COVID-19)

Top Scorer: Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) – 8 goals