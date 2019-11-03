The list includes talented midfielder Yaw Yeboah, captain of the team, who has been handed the iconic No.10 shirt.

Ghana open their campaign against Cameroon on the opening day before facing Egypt and Mali on 11 and 14 November respectively.

The Black Meteors’s last appearance at the Summer Olympics was in 2004 Games in Athens, Greece.

Shirt numbers for Ghana U23 squad

Goalkeepers:

Kwame Baah (Asante Kotoko) Richmond Ayi (Hearts of Oak) Ibrahim Danlad (Asante Kotoko)

Defenders:

Kingsley Fobi (CB Badajoz, Spain) Edward Sarpong (Esperanca de Lagos, Spain) Emmanuel Cudjoe (Attram De Visser) Fuseini Zackaria (Berekum Chelsea) William Ntori, Dankyi (Hearts of Oak) Mohammed Habib (Asante Kotoko) Robin Polley (ADO Den Haag)

Midfielders:

Evans Osei Wusu (Tema Youth) Simon Zibo (Vitoria Guimaraes, Portugal), Nurudeen Abdul-Aziz (Vision FC) Emmanuel Addoquaye Lomotey (Extremadura, Spain) Yaw Yeboah (Celta Vigo, Spain) Evans Mensah (HJK Helsinki, Finland)

Strikers:

Frank Arhin (Dalkurd, Sweden) Kwabena Owusu (Cordoba, Spain) Ropapa Mensah (Nashville SC)

18 Samuel Obeng Gyabaa (Real Oviedo)

The best three teams will qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games football tournament.