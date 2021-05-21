RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘We’re at war’ – Chelsea fans organise 7 days fasting ahead of Champions League final

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Some Chelsea fans in Nigeria are seeking God’s intervention ahead of the club’s Champions League final game against Manchester City.

‘We’re at war’ – Chelsea fans organise 7 days fasting ahead of Champions League final
‘We’re at war’ – Chelsea fans organise 7 days fasting ahead of Champions League final Pulse Ghana

The Blues will face Pep Guardiola’s side on Saturday, May 29, 2021, as they aim to win their second Champions League title.

Recommended articles

Chelsea have already suffered heartbreak this season after losing to Leicester City in the final of the FA Cup.

To prevent that from happening again, some Chelsea fans have decided to fast and pray for seven days to seek God’s intervention.

A banner posted on Twitter shows the photo of one Pastor Ebuka with the caption: “The cup is ours.”

A message on the banner also reads: “O Lord, oppose those who oppose Chelsea FC. We are at war with the city of men of darkness! Lord fight for Chelsea on 29th of May 2021.”

A separate banner shared on Twitter also indicated that a closed WhatsApp group of opposition supporters were also holding prayers against Chelsea.

Titled “Plotting the downfall of Chelsea of Chelsea FC”, this group is also praying for Chelsea to lose to Manchester City in the final.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

10 football players with Master’s degree

10 football players with Master’s degree

‘Show him who’s boss!’ – Thiago Silva’s wife hails him for confronting Amartey

‘Show him who’s boss!’ – Thiago Silva’s wife hails him for confronting Amartey

Leicester City apologise to Chelsea over Amartey’s actions after FA Cup final

Leicester City apologise to Chelsea over Amartey’s actions after FA Cup final

Chelsea wanted to punish Leicester for Amartey’s actions – Rudiger

Chelsea wanted to punish Leicester for Amartey’s actions – Rudiger