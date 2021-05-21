‘We’re at war’ – Chelsea fans organise 7 days fasting ahead of Champions League final

Chelsea have already suffered heartbreak this season after losing to Leicester City in the final of the FA Cup.

To prevent that from happening again, some Chelsea fans have decided to fast and pray for seven days to seek God’s intervention.

A banner posted on Twitter shows the photo of one Pastor Ebuka with the caption: “The cup is ours.”

A message on the banner also reads: “O Lord, oppose those who oppose Chelsea FC. We are at war with the city of men of darkness! Lord fight for Chelsea on 29th of May 2021.”

A separate banner shared on Twitter also indicated that a closed WhatsApp group of opposition supporters were also holding prayers against Chelsea.