Chris Hughton is not a good coach; sack him before AFCON – Countryman Songo

In a usual rant on his Fire For Fire show on Adom TV, Countryman Songo confessed that he campaigned for the appointment of Chris Hughton but has been left disappointed due to a series of poor results and performances chalked by Ghana under Hughton.

Songo alleged that the only thing keeping Chris Hughton from being sacked is Gabby Otchere-Darko who has confessed to being a good friend of the former Brighton and Hove Albion coach.

“Everyone is expecting Chris Hughton to be sacked because he is not good enough to send us to the AFCON but what is the ministry saying? The GFA has even written to the government demanding the dismissal of Chris Hughton but the ministry can’t act because of Gabby Otchere-Darko and also because they don’t trust the FA to do a good job when it comes to the replacement.

“Chris Hughton is not a match for me. He is a cheap match. I’m not happy with the sacking of coaches but he is not a good coach. I don’t fear anyone so if you aren’t a good coach, I will say it.

“I picked Chris Hughton over Otto Addo because of experience but look at his performance. There is no sign of goodness under him. If the FA were going to select a good coach, we would have backed them but the FA are pursuing their interest,” he said.

The performance of the Black Stars under Chris Hughton has been far from impressive with calls being amplified daily for his dismissal.