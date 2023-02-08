We’re trying to locate Atsu’s whereabouts after rescue – Ghana Ambassador to Turkey

On Monday, it emerged that Atsu had been trapped in the rubble after a devastating earthquake hit Turkey.

Atsu, who currently plays for Turkish side Hatayspor, had been trapped under the rubble together with the club’s sporting director Taner Savut.

However, after hours of searching for the duo, it was reported on Tuesday morning that the Ghanaian has finally been found alive and is receiving treatment at a hospital.

Speaking to Asaase Radio, Mrs. Ashietey-Odunton said the challenge now remains locating the hospital where Atsu has been admitted.

"We’re yet to establish contact with Christian Atsu because of the confusion around but we know he’s been pulled out of the rubble and sent to hospital. But we don’t know which particular hospital he’s been sent to,” she said.

In a separate interview with on the GTV Breakfast Show, Ghana’s Ambassador to Turkey added: “On Christian Atsu, yesterday the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here assured me that he has been found and rescued and has been sent to a medical center because he was found with injuries.

“The challenge, however, is that they are trying to locate which hospital or health center he has been sent for treatment. This is understandable because of the situation.”