‘You’re disgracing me with your voice’ – Atsu trolls Wakaso over Christmas jingle

The midfielder tried to sing his own rendition of the popular Feliz Navidad, but his voice gave him away, with his teammates bursting into laughter.

Atsu, who usually engages his international teammate in banters on social media, quickly took notice and used the opportunity to tease Wakaso.

Re-sharing the said video on Facebook, the former Chelsea and Newcastle United winger said Wakaso has a terrible voice.

He further teased the midfielder by suggesting his (Wakaso’s) voice was disgracing him (Atsu) too much.

“Mubarak Wakaso our friendship ends today because of your voice,” Atsu jokingly wrote on Facebook.

“You are disgracing me too much. If you want to be my friend again, work on your voice. Ghanaians must disown you.”

In a separate post, Wakaso also got one over his international teammate after gatecrashing Atsu’s Christmas post.

Atsu had shared photos of his kids to wish his followers a Merry Christmas, but Wakaso stormed the comments section to jab his compatriot.