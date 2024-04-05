ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

CK Akonnor tips Dreams FC to win CAF Confederations Cup

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ex-Black Stars coach Charles Kwabla (CK) Akonnor believes Dreams FC have what it takes to win this year’s CAF Confederations Cup.

CK Akonnor tips Dreams FC to win CAF Confederations Cup
CK Akonnor tips Dreams FC to win CAF Confederations Cup

Karim Zito’s side is on the verge of reaching the last four of the competition following a first-leg victory over Stade Malien in the quarter-finals.

Recommended articles

Dreams FC came from behind to record a hard-fought 1-2 away win over the Malian side and are now aiming to finish the job in Kumasi this weekend.

Although the Still Believe Boys are making their debut in Africa, they have surprised many without their impressive performances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the CAF Confederations Cup quarter-final second-leg against Stade Malien, Akonnor has backed the Ghana Premier League side to make it all the way.

“Dreams FC are succeeding and has brought pride to Ghana. How fearlessly and confidently they play is something to behold,” Akonnor told Akoma FM, as quoted by 3Sports.

“I think they will win the competition the way they are going. We must all lend them our support. We should all be proud of the players for demonstrating soundness and unity, and we should support them to reach the finals and possibly win the championship.”

Former Black Stars coach CK Akonnor
Former Black Stars coach CK Akonnor Pulse Ghana

Dreams FC are aiming to become the first Ghanaian side to reach the semi-final of the CAF Confederations Cup since Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko in the maiden edition of the competition in 2004.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Players copying my goal celebration will have to start paying taxes – Kudus

Players copying my goal celebration will have to start paying taxes – Kudus

Inaki Williams: Things haven’t worked out but I don’t regret playing for Ghana

‘Things haven’t worked out but I don’t regret playing for Ghana’ – Inaki Williams

Asamoah Gyan reveals turning down Ghana coaching role

‘Timing was wrong’ – Asamoah Gyan reveals turning down Ghana coaching role

Thomas Partey has been one of the best midfielders in Europe in the past year

I’m happy at Arsenal and I’ll continue to play for the club – Thomas Partey