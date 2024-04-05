CK Akonnor tips Dreams FC to win CAF Confederations Cup

Dreams FC came from behind to record a hard-fought 1-2 away win over the Malian side and are now aiming to finish the job in Kumasi this weekend.

Although the Still Believe Boys are making their debut in Africa, they have surprised many without their impressive performances.

Ahead of the CAF Confederations Cup quarter-final second-leg against Stade Malien, Akonnor has backed the Ghana Premier League side to make it all the way.

“Dreams FC are succeeding and has brought pride to Ghana. How fearlessly and confidently they play is something to behold,” Akonnor told Akoma FM, as quoted by 3Sports.

“I think they will win the competition the way they are going. We must all lend them our support. We should all be proud of the players for demonstrating soundness and unity, and we should support them to reach the finals and possibly win the championship.”

