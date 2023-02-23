Club official banned for one year for urinating on pitch

Auwal Mohammed was captured on camera urinating on the pitch of the Lekan Salami stadium in Ibadan.

The shocking incident, which has been condemned by many, happened before Shooting Stars hosted Akwa United in a league game last Sunday.

A statement from the Interim Management Committee (IMC) said Mohammed has been banned from all football-related activities for a year.

Shooting Stars have also been hit with a fine of N500,000, which the club has just seven days to settle or face further punishment.

The IMC’s Head of operations, Davidson Owumi also cautioned the club to take steps to ensure that such a disgraceful occurrence doesn’t repeat itself.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has extended its condolence to all Ghanaians following the death of footballer Christian Atsu.

“We are sending our deepest condolences to the family of Ghanaian international Christian Atsu, his friends and our brothers @ghanafaofficial . May his soul rest in peace,” the NFF tweeted.

Atsu was confirmed dead last Saturday after his lifeless body was pulled out of the rubble in the wake of the earthquake in Turkey.

This followed days of intense search following the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria two weeks ago.