His resignation has come just 11 months after taking charge of the national team of the East African country.

According to various media reports, the former Asante Kotoko coach decided to leave the job due to insecurity in the East African country.

The former Asante Kotoko coach guided Somalia to beat Zimbabwe 1-0 in the first leg of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers- the win was historic since it became their first victory in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

They, however, lost the reverse fixture 3-1 against Zimbabwe to dash their quest to reach the next stage of the qualifiers.

Hayford is currently in Ghana and has vowed not to return to the East African country.