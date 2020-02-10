The Porcupine Warriors earned their third away league win of the season when they defeated Dream FC 0-1 at the Dawu Park, courtesy of Abdul Bashiru’s own goal.

READ MORE: Results, scorers and league table after matchday 9 of the GPL

Emmanuel Gyamfi was replaced by Maxwell Baako in the second half and the former Wa All Stars winger reportedly put ice on his legs while on the bench due to a slight knock.

According to an eye witness, Gyamfi couldn’t walk into the dressing room after the because of the pains he felt in his leg, so a policeman by name Okocha gave him a back ride.

Okocha is a staunch Asante Kotoko fan and he usually follows the team to most league venues.

Other news emerged that Gyamfi was carried by Okocha because there was no stretcher to carry the player, but our checks indicate that it was available but the policeman voluntarily helped out.

Reach me

@FreemanYeboa