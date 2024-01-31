ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Cristiano Ronaldo has most-followed Facebook page with 168m followers; Messi 9th

Emmanuel Ayamga

Cristiano Ronaldo is the undisputed king of Facebook, having garnered 168 million followers on the social media platform, according to the 2024 Global Digital Report.

Cristiano Ronaldo has most-followed Facebook page with 168m followers; Messi 9th
Cristiano Ronaldo has most-followed Facebook page with 168m followers; Messi 9th

The Portugal captain has the most followers of any personality or brand, bar the official page of Facebook itself, which has 188 million followers.

Recommended articles

Meanwhile, mobile phone brand Samsung is the third most followed page with 161 million followers, while comic actor Mr Bean is fourth with 140 followers.

Cristiano Ronaldo.David S.Bustamante/Soccrates via Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo.David S.Bustamante/Soccrates via Getty Images Business Insider USA

Award-winning singer Shakira finds herself as the sixth most-followed page on Facebook, Real Madrid in seventh and the China Global Television Network (CGTN) in eighth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Argentina captain and seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi is down in ninth position, alongside Hollywood actor Will Smith, with 116 million followers apiece.

The Global Digital Report for 2024 was compiled by We Are Social and details the use of social media, internet, mobile and e-commerce trends globally.

Messi is very generous with his wealth.
Messi is very generous with his wealth. The Lionel Messi Foundation, formed in 2007 in partnership with UNICEF, helps vulnerable children around the world.In 2017, Messi donated his own money to help the foundation build classrooms for 1,600 war-orphaned children in Syria, according to UNICEF, while in 2019, the foundation donated $218,000 to provide food and water for citizens in Kenya, reports Goal. A post shared by Fundacin Leo Messi (@fundacionleomessi)  "It excites me every day that I get a child smiling, when he thinks there is hope, when I see that they feel happy," reads a statement from Messi on the foundation's website."That's why we decided to create the Leo Messi Foundation, and I will continue to fight to make the children happy with the same strength and dedication that I need to continue being a soccer player." Business Insider USA

According to the report, global social media users across the globe have passed the five billion mark, with annual user growth still comfortably above five per cent.

Also, while almost two-thirds of the world’s total population is now online, 2.7 billion people remain “unconnected” at the start of 2024, and adoption rates across Sub-Saharan Africa remain well below 50 per cent.

ADVERTISEMENT

For television, however, the latest data suggests that global viewing times have been declining steadily over recent months.

Meanwhile, Instagram has also overtaken WhatsApp to become the world’s “favourite” social platform.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Video: Abedi Pele picks up Ayew brothers from airport as Black Stars arrive after AFCON exit

Video: Abedi Pele picks up Ayew brothers from airport as Black Stars arrive after AFCON exit

Next Black Stars coach must have 15 years managerial experience – GFA

Next Black Stars coach must have 15 years managerial experience – GFA

Abedi Pele must advise his sons to quit Black Stars – Allottey Jacobs

Abedi Pele must advise his sons to quit Black Stars – Allottey Jacobs

Potential Black Stars coaches

Who will lead the Black Stars? Profiles of potential coaches for the Black Stars