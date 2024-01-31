Cristiano Ronaldo has most-followed Facebook page with 168m followers; Messi 9th

The Lionel Messi Foundation, formed in 2007 in partnership with UNICEF, helps vulnerable children around the world.In 2017, Messi donated his own money to help the foundation build classrooms for 1,600 war-orphaned children in Syria, according to UNICEF, while in 2019, the foundation donated $218,000 to provide food and water for citizens in Kenya, reports Goal. A post shared by Fundacin Leo Messi (@fundacionleomessi) "It excites me every day that I get a child smiling, when he thinks there is hope, when I see that they feel happy," reads a statement from Messi on the foundation's website."That's why we decided to create the Leo Messi Foundation, and I will continue to fight to make the children happy with the same strength and dedication that I need to continue being a soccer player."

