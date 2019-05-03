The 31-year-old forward scored a brace as Barcelona demolished Liverpool on Wednesday in the first leg of their semi-final UEFA Champions League clash on Wednesday.

READ MORE:Lionel Messi is a prolific scorer than Cristiano Ronaldo: Here are the facts

The goal sent Lionel Messi goal tally for Barcelona to 600 to reaffirm his position as arguably the greatest footballer the world has ever seen.

Messi has been decisive in games for Barcelona on countless times, but he was surrounded by people who made things easier for him- the assists kings.

Dani Alves has provided assists to the five times world footballer of the year than any other player in the Argentine’s career at both club and national team levels.

The Paris Saint Germain defender has assisted 42 of Lionel Messi’s 600 goals.

This is followed by Luis Suarez who has made 41 assists to Messi.

Andres Iniesta, Xavi Hernandez and Pedro Rodriguez have provided 37, 31 and 25 assists to the football maestro, respectively.

Alves played for Barcelona from 2008 to 2016, during the period he won six La Liga titles, three UEFA Champions League titles, amongst others.