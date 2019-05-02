Lionel Messi has been trending since he bagged a brace against Liverpool on Wednesday to record his 600th goal as a Barcelona player.

The 31-year-old played 188 games, before reaching a 100-goal milestone, while Cristiano Ronaldo needed 277 games to attain that same feat.

Messi and Ronaldo played 286 and 409 games, respectively to register 200 goals.

The former Real Madrid attacker used 499 games to reach 300 goals, whereas Messi scored his 300th goal in 365 games.

The Argentine forward would bag 400 goals in 471 games, while the Portuguese would attain the 400-goal feat in 587 games.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo would need 577 and 689 goals, respectively to record 500 goals.

The same trend would continue as the forwards registered their 600 goals at senior level for their clubs.