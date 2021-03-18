The 18-year-old has found game time hard to come by at parent Asante Kotoko, with the likes of Kwame Baah and Felix Annan ahead of him in the pecking order.

However, after excelling at the U-20 African Cup of Nations in Mauritania, the goalkeeper had reportedly been angling for a move away.

In a statement on Thursday, March 18, 2021, King Faisal announced that they have reached an agreement with Kotoko to sign Danlad on loan for the rest of the season.

“We have agreed a loan deal with Asante Kotoko SC for goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim. The young goalkeeper joins us until the end of the season,” the club tweeted.

Danlad helped the Black Satellites win the U-20 AFCON earlier this month and was adjudged the best goalkeeper of the tournament.

The teenager is currently in camp with the Black Stars after earning a late call-up for Ghana’s upcoming AFCON qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Premier League’s transfer deadline ends today, with second round set to begin in the next few days.