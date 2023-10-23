David Moyes: I’m tempted to start Mohammed Kudus in every game

Kudus also netted his debut Premier League goal against Newcastle United before the October international break.

Despite starting every game in the Europa League this season, though, he is yet to start in the league for West Ham.

The Ghanaian once again had to come from the bench as the Hammers succumbed to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa on Sunday.

Speaking on his management of Kudus since he joined from Ajax in the summer, Moyes said he’s tempted to start the player in every game but the current starting line-up has been performing.

“I’m tempted to start Kudus every game. But I have to be fair and say that the team’s played quite well. Obviously, we’ve got a balance that we’re trying to find and get that right as well,” Moyes is quoted as saying by The Standard.

“Sometimes our balance has been very good and got us some good results. Now and again sometimes it can cause you problems as well.”

Moyes also discussed West Ham's disappointing performance and had words of praise for Aston Villa for the way they played.

“We weren't resilient when we had to be defensively but, more importantly, every ball we played in and around the box was the wrong decision. We couldn't pick anyone out and it led to us hardly creating any chances to score.

“I see Aston Villa as a really, really good side, good style, good formation, hard to play against. But we could’ve punished them today like we have Brighton or Chelsea, other teams at a similar level.