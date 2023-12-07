The Hammers could be without Kudus, Said Benrahma and Nayef Aguerd for one month when the tournament kicks off in January next year.
David Moyes: West Ham manager says losing Kudus for AFCON disappointing
West Ham United manager David Moyes says it’ll be disappointing to lose Mohammed Kudus and his other African players for the 2023 AFCON.
With all three players being very important in Moyes’ team, the Scot isn’t happy with losing them for the AFCON.
"We’ve got Mo Kudus, and we’ve also got Saïd Benrahma from Algeria and Nayef Aguerd from Morocco," Moyes said.
"The disappointing bit, and the thing we’ll need to manage, is losing those players for a month during the African Cup of Nations. But that’s part of it.”
Kudus has settled in seamlessly in England and has quickly become a key player for West Ham in the ongoing season.
Last Sunday, the Ghanaian netted his third Premier League goal of the season when he found the back of the net against Crystal Palace.
Meanwhile, Moyes’ complaints come after Athletic Bilbao manager Ernesto Bilbao also expressed worry over missing Inaki Williams when the AFCON stars.
“Inaki is always in a good place. By the time he goes to the AFCON, we will start by being sharp,” Valverde told the media.
“But at the moment, we will go through at least December without any problems. We will lament his absence but we will see how things will turn out.”
The 2023 AFCON will take place next year from January 13 to February 11 in the Ivory Coast.
