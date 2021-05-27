VIDEO: ‘I’m a national asset so I cannot run’ – Derek Boateng tells Police after arrest

Boateng was among 35 drivers who were arrested for flouting various road traffic regulations earlier in the week.

Pulse Ghana

A video released by the AMA showed the retired footballer pleading with the Police after failing to produce his licence.

“I’m a national asset so I cannot run [away],” he said, following the Policeman’s reluctance to acknowledge his star status.

“But the way you guys are treating me, it’s like I’m a stranger or something. I’m not going anywhere.”

The AMA further stated that Boateng and the other arrested drivers were fined between GH 480 to GH660 as penalty for their actions.

Boateng played for the Black Stars between 2001 and 2013, having also helped the Black Satellites earn as runners-up medal at the 2001 U-20 FIFA World Cup.

The 38-year-old went on to play at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and FIFA World Cup for Ghana before hanging his boots after earning over 40 caps for the national team.