The couple has been together for two decades, having officially tied the knot in a colourful ceremony in 2001.

However, there were rumours that they were having some misunderstandings in recent months, leading to their divorce.

Didier Drogba

In a statement post on Instagram, Drogba confirmed their divorce, adding that it was a mutual agreement between himself and his Lalla.

“I'm not in the habit of discussing my private life,” the 2012 UEFA Champions League winner wrote.

“But because of speculation in the media today, I can confirm that sadly, after 20 years together, Lalla and I took the difficult decision to separate last year.

“We remain very close and our main priorities have been to protect our children and our family's private life. May God bless you.”

Drogba and Lalla are blessed with three kids.