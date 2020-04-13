Ivory Coast is one of the African countries where the spread of the deadly virus has been on the rise, with 533 people having tested positive, while four have already died.

Didier Drogba in his quest to help the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic has offered the hospital he named after the legendary Laurent Pokou to the Government to give back to society.

The head of the city’s regional council, Vincent Toh Bi thanked Drogba for the gesture.

“We thank Drogba for this gift considered as an act of patriotism,” Toh Bi said.

However, it can be used in a period of crisis.

“It’s up to the state to validate it and make it functional,” Mariam Breka, the director of Drogba Foundation said.

Drogba, a former Chelsea forward, scored 65 goals in 105 appearances for his country.