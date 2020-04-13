Below is his full profile as published the website of the Ghana Football Association (GFA)

Ibrahim Anyars Tanko, 43 years of age and nicknamed ‘Bullet’ hails from Bawku in the Upper East Region of Ghana but was born in Kumasi on 25th August, 1977 to the Bisa (Busanga Tribe) Chief of Kumasi.

He had his early Primary and Junior High School Education at Asem boys Primary before proceeding to Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School (Okess) for his secondary education, playing football along the line.

As a football inclined young chap, Tanko decided to pursue a career in football and was with State Envoys, a Kumasi-based Colts club, from 1984-1990. He moved to King Faisal Football Club in 1990 and played there until 1993 when he joined the youth side of German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in the 1993/94 season. Tanko spent seven years with Dortmund before moving to another reputable club, SC Freiburg, where he played for six seasons from 2001-2007. Ibrahim Tanko won 20 caps for the Senior National Team of Ghana (Black Stars), featuring in the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa where Ghana finished fourth. He chalked a lot of successes in his football career winning the German Bundesliga twice with Borussia Dortmund.

HONOURS AS A FOOTBALLER

- Best Youth Player in Germany - 1993

- The second Young Player to Play in the Bundesliga at age 17.

- Two-time winner, German Bundesliga Title 1994/1995 1995/1996 with Borussia Dortmund

- European Champions League winner 1996 with Borussia Dortmund

- European Champions Cup winner 1997 with Borussia Dortmund

After hanging his boots, he decided to pursue a career in coaching and has the following qualifications.

- 2007: Coaching Certificate UEFA A – License in Germany

- 5 times International coaching course in Germany - 2015/2016/2017/2018/2019

As a coach, Ibrahim Tanko has built a huge reputation for himself, following stints in Germany, Japan, Denmark and Cameroon. His first appointment came in 2007 when he was appointed Under-17 Coach of SC Freiburg.

COACHING JOURNEY

- 2008-2010: Youth Team Head Coach SC Freiburg, Germany

- 2010-2012: Assistant Coach Urawa Red Diamonds Japan - J League

- 2012-2013: Assistant Coach at FC Koln - German Bundesliga

- 2012 Champions League Coach with FC Copenhagen

- 2013-2015: Assistant Coach Cameroon National Team. Under Volker Finke, Germany’s Best Football Coach in 1994/95/96

- 2016-2017: Scout, Ghana National Team Africa Cup of Nations – Gabon 2017

- 2017-2019: Assistant Coach, Ghana National Team

- 2019: Head Coach Ghana National U23 (Black Meteors)

- 2020 till date: Head Coach Ghana Black Stars ‘B’

COACHING HONOURS

Tanko has also achieved the following, in his coaching career:

- Qualified Cameroon to 2014 Fifa World Cup in Brazil as Assistant Coach

- Qualified Cameroon to 2015 Africa Cup of Nations as Assistant Coach

- Qualified Ghana to 2019 Africa cup of Nations as Assistant Coach

- Qualified Ghana to U-23 Africa Cup of Nations, Egypt 2019, for the first time in 12 years

Ibrahim Anyars Tanko is happily married with 3 children. He speaks French, English and German.

Credit: Ghanafa.org