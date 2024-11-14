ADVERTISEMENT
Diego Forlan, scorer of fantastic freekick against Ghana at 2010 World Cup, now a Tennis player

Mandela Anuvabe

Former Uruguay national team captain Diego Forlan is now a professional tennis player.

In his first professional tennis match, the retired football player Diego Forlan lost 6-1 6-2 in 47 minutes in a doubles match in Uruguay.

The 45-year-old former Manchester United and Atletico Madrid striker earned a wildcard to the Uruguay Open in Montevideo, and he was defeated together with his Argentine partner Federico Coria by Bolivian duo Boris Arias and Federico Zeballos.

The ATP Challenger Tour, which is a division beneath the main ATP Tour, hosted the competition.

When he was younger, Forlan showed promise as a junior tennis player, and after playing football for 20 years, he started playing more frequently.

After playing in the Montevideo club league with friends, he made his ITF Masters Tour debut in 2023.

During Ghana’s second FIFA World Cup appearance in 2010, Forlan was awarded the Golden Ball as the standout player at the Mundial in South Africa.

The center forward was one of the heroes and for Ghanaians, one of the villains alongside Luis Suarez in that historic Quarter Finals clash.

Many people will remember Suarez for his controversial off-the-line handball clearance in extra time, but Forlan’s spectacular second-half freekick was what forced the game into extra time.

Sulley Muntari gave the Black Stars the lead just before recess, and in the 55th minute, Forlan hit a fantastic freekick on the edge of the box to restore parity for the Sky Blues.

Uruguay went on to win the game via penalty shootout.

