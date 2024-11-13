Watch: Trending old video of Sulley Muntari revealing poor treatment of Black Stars players

The 2010 Champions League Winner spoke openly about his ordeal and revealed that sometimes players who got injured during their time with the national team are ignored.

“It’s all stupidity. They keep repeating the same thing and we can’t tell them because they are leaders, that is BS. Listen, we got injuries on injuries on injuries. I can show you my hand, you see it is not straight. It is the national team and no one from the leadership cares,” a livid Muntari lamented.

Recounting their experience before a World Cup qualifier at South Africa in 2010, the ex-Inter Milan midfielder explained how himself and former Chelse player, Michael Essien after picking up injuries due to the poor training pitches they were given.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We went to South Africa for a World qualification against Zambia. They sent us to a pitch where horses graze and we were on that hard surface and that affected my heels. My heels were inflamed, and I could not walk for about six months.

“I also got a knee injury and no one cared. Same as Essien and many players,” he added.

Players withdrawing from Black Stars call-ups

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently there has been a worrying trend of players pulling out of Black Stars call-ups, and this trending video raises concerns of how well these players are treated when they come for national team assignments.

Eight players decided to withdraw from Otto Addo’s 25-man squad to face Angola and Niger in the 2025 AFCON qualifying matches.