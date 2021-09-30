Division One club Vision FC to unveil new logo ahead of next season

In a statement on Instagram, Vision FC teased their fans with a message that read: “A new chapter is coming.”

In the coming weeks, the club is expected to release a part of the logo, before the third phase will see it officially launched.

Vision FC is known as one of the most professionally run clubs in Ghana, having taken corporate partnership to a whole new level.

The club is currently one of the leaders in talent development and commercial imagery, and aims to contribute to society through football.

Vision FC has three youth teams of Validus Football Club; that is Regional Division 2, U17 and U15 teams.