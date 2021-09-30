This is part of a rebranding strategy, with the club primed to outdoor the new logo in three separate phases.
Division One club Vision FC to unveil new logo ahead of next season
Division One League club Vision FC is set to unveil a new logo ahead of the start of the 2021/22 football season.
In a statement on Instagram, Vision FC teased their fans with a message that read: “A new chapter is coming.”
In the coming weeks, the club is expected to release a part of the logo, before the third phase will see it officially launched.
Vision FC is known as one of the most professionally run clubs in Ghana, having taken corporate partnership to a whole new level.
The club is currently one of the leaders in talent development and commercial imagery, and aims to contribute to society through football.
Vision FC has three youth teams of Validus Football Club; that is Regional Division 2, U17 and U15 teams.
The Division One club has also constructed a new grass football pitch and dressing/changing room at Amrahia.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh