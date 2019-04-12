The crème of Africa’s football community will convert in Egypt this evening, with all qualified teams set to learn their fates.

The draw for the tournament is scheduled to start at 6:00pm in Cairo, but the setup is already drawing attention.

Instead of the usual flashy, closed locations selected for football draws, the North African country has opted for a totally different outlook.

The 2019 AFCON draw will be held at one of Egypt’s most historic grounds – the Giza Pyramids and Sphinx.

Some legends who will be attending the ceremony include Morocco's Mostafa hadji, Senegalese El Hadji Diouf, Nigerian Emmanuel Amuneke, Ivory Coast's Yaya Toure, Cameroonian Rigobert Song and Egyptian star Ahmed Hassan

FIFA president Gianni Infantino will also be in attendance for the historic draw.

All 24 qualified teams have been put into four different pots, of which the countries will then be drawn into six groups.

The 2019 AFCON will kickstart on June 21 and end on July 19.