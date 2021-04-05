Embattled Dortmund bat off Haaland speculation before Man City clash

"We definitely have to be brave and try to move the ball well."
Dortmund are missing England winger Jadon Sancho, who has remained in Germany to receive treatment for a leg injury, but the spotlight will fall on the German club's striker Haaland.
Signed for just 20 million euros ($24 million) in January 2020, Dortmund reportedly want 180 million euros for Haaland, who has scored 33 goals in 32 games this season.
Speculation the Norwegian striker will leave at the end of the season has been fuelled by his agent Mino Raiola and father Alf-Inge Haaland meeting with club officials from Barcelona and Real Madrid.
City are also said to be interested as a replacement for Sergio Aguero, whose contract expires in July.
Haaland's Dortmund contract runs until 2024 and an exit clause - reportedly for around 75 million euros - is only valid in 2022.