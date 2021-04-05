Embattled Dortmund bat off Haaland speculation before Man City clash

Watzke insists Dortmund wants to keep Haaland at all costs, "there is no Plan B".

Head coach Edin Terzic brushed off questions on Monday, insisting they were just "glad to have Haaland back and he seemed pleased to see us again" after international duty with Norway.

Yet the speculation seems to have taken a toll on the 20-year-old who failed to score in three games for Norway and Dortmund's loss to Frankfurt.

His team-mates are aware Haaland's days in Dortmund may be numbered.

"Logically", missing out on the Champions League would have "financial consequences", defender Mats Hummels told Sky.