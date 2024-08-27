Thomas Partey among best midfielders in Premier League – Emiliano Martinez

The Ghana international beat Martinez at his near post with a brilliant finish to add to Leandro Trossard’s opener.

Martinez praise Partey after conceding against midfielder

Speaking in the aftermath of the game, the Argentinian goalkeeper admitted that he didn’t react quickly to Partey’s effort but credited the midfielder as one of the best in the English topflight.

“I tried my best to save it. I didn’t know it was a shot from Partey until I raised my head after the ball went in. He’s one of the best midfielders in the league,” the 2022 World Cup winner said.

Partey has consistently been linked with a move away from Arsenal this summer but he appears set to stay with the Gunners until 2025.

The 30-year-old has started each of Arsenal’s two Premier League matches so far against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa.

He is expected to be named in Ghana’s squad for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Angola and Niger next month.

Partey was named captain of the Black Stars for June’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR).

This was after the substantive captain of the national team, Andre Ayew, was dropped by head coach Otto Addo.