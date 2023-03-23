Enjoy your retirement my friend – Michael Essien’s message to Mesut Ozil

The pair enjoyed some memorable moments in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League when they played as teammates.

Having announced his retirement at the age of 34, Ozil said the decision was taken after thoughtful consideration of his recent injuries.

In a post on Twitter, Essien shared a photo of himself and the former Germany star, accompanied by the message: “Enjoy your retirement my friend Mesut Ozil.”

Ozil played for several top European clubs during his 17-year career, including Schalke 04, Werder Bremen, Real Madrid, Arsenal and Fenerbahce.

He also won trophies across Germany, England and Spain, while also lifting the 2014 FIFA World Cup with Germany.

Read Ozil’s full retirement statement below:

After thoughtful consideration, I’m announcing my immediate retirement from professional football.

I’ve had the privilege to be a professional football player for almost 17 years now and I feel incredibly thankful for the opportunity.

But in recent weeks and months, having also suffered some injuries, it’s become more and more clear that it’s time to leave the big stage of football.

It has been an amazing journey filled with unforgettable moments and emotions. I want to thank my clubs - Schalke, Werder Bremen, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Fenerbahce and Basaksehir - and the coaches who supported me, plus team-mates who have become friends.

Special thanks must go to my family members and my closest friends. They have been a part of my journey from day one and have given me so much love and support, through the good times and the bad.

Thank you to all my fans who have shown me so much love no matter the circumstances and no matter which club I was representing.