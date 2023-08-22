ADVERTISEMENT
Ernest Nuamah set to break Danish transfer record with €30 million move to Lyon

Emmanuel Ayamga

Highly-rated Ghanaian winger Ernest Numah is on the verge of joining Olympique Lyon for a record fee of €30 million.

The Nordsjaelland star will, therefore, overtake compatriot Kamaldeen Sulemana to become the most expensive sale from the Danish league.

Sulemana completed a €21 million move from Nordsjaelland to French side Stade Rennes in the summer of 2021.

According to European transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Nuamah will join Lyon on loan with an obligation to buy.

He said the deal is set to command a €25 million fixed fee plus €5 million add-ons, with a five-year contract proposed when made permanent.

Should everything go according to plan, Nuamah’s €30 million fee will also see him become the record signing for Lyon.

Nuamah has been in imperious form since moving to Denmark, and has taken the topflight by storm with his goals and assists.

The Ghanaian youngster’s form saw him linked with both PSG and Ajax this summer, with a bid from Stade de Reims also being rejected last week.

He was voted player of the year in the Danish league following a productive breakthrough campaign last season.

And he has also scored four goals and provided one assist for Nordsjaelland in the ongoing 2023/24 campaign.

