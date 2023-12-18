Michael Essien impressed by left-footed Mason Greenwood taking penalties with right foot

The 22-year-old has now scored five goals and provided four assists in all competitions since joining Getafe on loan last summer.

The young forward is blessed with the ability to use both of his feet to strike the ball and although he’s left-footed, he scored from the penalty against Sevilla with his right.

This caught the attention of Essien, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to say he was impressed with Greenwood’s dexterity.

“I am quite impressed seeing Mason Greenwood a left-footed player, taking a penalty kick with his right foot and scoring,” Essien wrote.

Greenwood joined Getafe on loan from Manchester United last summer after over a year of facing an internal suspension.

This was after the Premier League side announced in August that the striker would be leaving the club following the conclusion of its internal investigations.

Greenwood had been suspended since January 2022 when he was charged with rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, following allegations by his girlfriend.

The charges were eventually dropped earlier this year after a withdrawal of key witnesses, the Police said.