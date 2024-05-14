ADVERTISEMENT
‘He has aura’ – Fans drool over Andre Ayew’s drip for Ligue 1 Awards

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana captain Andre Ayew turned up for the National Union of Professional Footballers (UNFP) end-of-year awards with one of the best outfits on the night.

The Le Havre forward was one of many players who were present at Monday night’s awards ceremony after being nominated in various categories.

Ayew was among the Goal of the Season contenders after his amazing acrobatic effort against Lorient was shortlisted for the prize.

The Black Stars captain, however, did not win the category, with Stade Brestois midfielder Kamori Doumbia winning the Goal of the Season award.

That did not stop Ayew from shining bright at the awards event, with his classy outfit getting the needed attention from fans.

The 34-year-old spotted a black-designed two-piece suit with a vest stylishly made to look like a gun sling attached to the collar.

Ayew’s dress and fashion sense have since been praised by fans, some of whom took to social media to drool over his classy outfit.

Meanwhile, the Ligue 1 Awards saw Paris Saint-Germain emerge as the biggest winners after many of their players took home awards.

Kylian Mbappe was named Player of the Year, while his teammate Gianluigi Donnarumma was also adjudged as Goalkeeper of the Year.

The Coach of the Year award, however, went to Stade Brestois’ Eric Roy after leading the side to secure a place in Europe next season.

The Young Player of the Year award also went to PSG’s Warren-Zaire Emery, who has been a revelation in the French topflight this season.

Ayew and Le Havre need at least a draw in their final game of the season against Marseille to avoid being relegated.

