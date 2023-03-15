ADVERTISEMENT
Fans react to Crystal Palace choosing Jordan Ayew over Haaland in 2018

Emmanuel Ayamga

It has emerged Crystal Palace were chasing both Jordan Ayew and Erling Haaland in 2018 but then-manager Roy Hodgson opted to sign the Ghanaian instead.

Fans react to Crystal Palace choosing Jordan Ayew over Haaland in 2018
Ghanaians react to Crystal Palace choosing Jordan Ayew over Haaland in 2018

A story carried by the Daily Mail indicates that Hodgson, who managed the Eagles from 2017 to 2021, saw Ayew as the superior player.

The English manager, therefore, picked Ayew over Haaland, with the belief that the Norwegian striker wasn’t physical enough for the Premier League.

It is worth noting, however, that Haaland was an untested, fledgling 17-year-old at the time and was on the books of Molde.

Ayew, though, was coming on the back of a decent season with Swansea City, where he had scored seven goals in the Premier League and provided two assists.

As fate would have it, both players are currently playing in the Premier League for Crystal Palace and Manchester City, respectively.

But while Ayew has struggled for form this season and has only scored one goal, Haaland has been scoring for fun at the Etihad.

The 22-year-old scored five goals as Pep Guardiola’s side recorded an emphatic 7-0 win over RB Leipzig to progress to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Man City goal machine Erling Haaland
Man City goal machine Erling Haaland AFP

This took Haaland’s goal tally for the season to 39 in 36 matches in all competitions, as he leads the top scorers' chart in both the Premier League and Champions League.

Ghanaians on social media, though, have decided to revisit Hodgson’s decision to pick Ayew over Haaland and it has generated some interesting = reactions on Twitter.

Here’re some of the best tweets:

