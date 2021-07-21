RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Gyan and I would’ve been trolled if Legon Cities got relegated – Fatau Dauda

Legon Cities goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has said he is hugely relieved that the club managed to survive relegation.

According to the former Black Stars shot-stopper, he and Asamoah Gyan would have been massively trolled if the club got demoted to the Division One League.

The 36-year-old and his teammates left it rather late and only confirmed their status in the Ghanaian topflight on the final day of the season.

The Royals came from behind to defeat Techiman Eleven Wonders 3-2 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The result saw Legon Cities finish in 11th position on the league table – just a point above the relegation places.

Dauda expressed his delight at the club’s survival, adding that things could’ve gotten messy for himself and Gyan if they got relegated.

“I’m supposed to be the happiest player, myself and Asamoah Gyan, because of our pedigree, if Legon Cities had been relegated, we would have been dead but God did it for us by escaping relegation narrowly,” the goalkeeper said.

“It was a difficult season for us, but we were able to beat Eleven Wonders and now we are not relegated.”

Both Gyan and Dauda returned to the Ghana Premier League to join Legon Cities for the 2020-21 season.

However, a series of niggling injuries have prevented Gyan from playing regularly for the Royals.

Dauda, though, was an ever-present fixture as Bashir Hayford’s side narrowly survived relegation.

