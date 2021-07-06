‘I trained for such a moment’ – Fatau Dauda explains wild celebration after saving Ronaldo’s header

Dauda was in post when the Black Stars held Germany to a 2-2 draw and kept his position for the country’s last group game against Portugal.

While the Black Stars lost 2-1 against the Selecao, Dauda made a sensational save in the first half to deny Ronaldo from opening the scoring.

Pulse Ghana

Seven years on, and the Legon Cities shot-stopper has opened op on why he celebrated wildly after that save.

According to him, he had practiced for such a moment with Ghana’s goalkeeper’s trainer and was delighted to have pulled off such a wonderful save when the moment arrived.

“People in Ghana were asking me why I was celebrating after saving that header from Ronaldo. I explained to them that, you know Ronaldo is very good with his head and in set-pieces,” Dauda told Goal.

“So, we trained with our goalkeeper's trainer for that and when such a situation came and I saved that ball, I was very happy.

“I remember it’s like learning for an exams and realising what you’ve learned appeared in the exams hall. You’ll be happy. So what we learned with the goalkeeper’s trainer came to pass and that’s why I was happy.”

Meanwhile, Ronaldo had the last laugh and scored the winner as Portugal defeated Kwesi Appiah’s side 2-1.

An own goal from John Boye had given the Europeans an early lead, but Asamoah Gyan restored parity for Ghana in the second half, before Ronaldo settled matters with his 80th-minute strike.