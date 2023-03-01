The 18-year-old netted a sensational hat-trick to help his side coast to an impressive 5-1 victory against their Dutch opponents.
Fatawu Issahaku nets hat-trick as Sporting beat Ajax in UEFA Youth League
Ghanaian teenager Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was the star of the show as Sporting Lisbon’s U19 team thrashed Ajax’s U19s in the UEFA Youth League on Wednesday afternoon.
Recommended articles
Issahaku opened the scoring in the 36th minute with a trademark left-footed shot after cutting in from the right flank.
The former Steadfast FC winger doubled Sporting’s lead in the second half with another well-taken shot after making light work of his marker.
The highly-rated teenager completed his hat-trick in the 79th minute, sandwiched by goals from Ribeiro and Fernandes, as Sporting recorded a comfortable victory at home.
Issahaku’s performance for Sporting’s youth team could go a long with to help in his development since joining the Portuguese giants.
He has enjoyed limited playing time for Sporting’s senior team this season, often coming on as a second-half substitute.
The teenager made his UEFA Champions League debut in October as Sporting Lisbon lost to Olympique Marseille.
He has since been making cameos appearances for the Portuguese side and has played 10 matches in all competitions for the club so far.
His latest performance, however, could increase his chances of getting more playing time for Sporting’s senior side.
More from category
-
Fatawu Issahaku nets hat-trick as Sporting beat Ajax in UEFA Youth League
-
‘Atsu was one in a generation, it’s impossible to get his replacement’ – Manager
-
Asafa Powell: Former world’s fastest man meets Asamoah Gyan