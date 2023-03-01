Fatawu Issahaku nets hat-trick as Sporting beat Ajax in UEFA Youth League

Issahaku opened the scoring in the 36th minute with a trademark left-footed shot after cutting in from the right flank.

The former Steadfast FC winger doubled Sporting’s lead in the second half with another well-taken shot after making light work of his marker.

The highly-rated teenager completed his hat-trick in the 79th minute, sandwiched by goals from Ribeiro and Fernandes, as Sporting recorded a comfortable victory at home.

Issahaku’s performance for Sporting’s youth team could go a long with to help in his development since joining the Portuguese giants.

He has enjoyed limited playing time for Sporting’s senior team this season, often coming on as a second-half substitute.

The teenager made his UEFA Champions League debut in October as Sporting Lisbon lost to Olympique Marseille.

He has since been making cameos appearances for the Portuguese side and has played 10 matches in all competitions for the club so far.