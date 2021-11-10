Female footballer arrested for hiring masked men to injure her teammate

According to a report by French publication L’Equipe, the incident happened when the PSG women’s team attended a team meal at a restaurant in Paris and were returning home.

Two masked men are said to have approached the car, which was being driven by Diallo, opened the passenger door and dragged Hamraoui out.

They then used an iron bar to hit her hands and legs before running away. The attack took place on October 4.

Hamraoui was later treated at a hospital, which caused her to miss PSG’s 4-0 win against Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

In a statement, PSG condemned the attack and said Diallo has been picked up by the Police over the incident.

“Paris Saint-Germain take note of Aminata Diallo's police custody this morning by the Versailles SRPJ as part of the proceedings initiated following an assault last Thursday evening against club players,” the statement said.

"Paris Saint-Germain condemns in the strongest possible terms the violence committed. Since Thursday evening November 4, the Club has taken all the necessary measures to guarantee the health, well-being and safety of its players.

“Paris Saint-Germain is working with the Versailles SRPJ to shed light on the facts. The Club is attentive to the progress of the procedure and will study the follow-up to be given to it.”