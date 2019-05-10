“I had a call from Sulley Muntari and the way he was talking with passion I couldn't believe it,” Amoah said on Metro TV.

“He said if coach Kwesi Appiah will only play him for 15 minutes, he will be grateful and accept it.”

“This is a player who was clubless but now playing regularly but I think the final decision is in the hands of the coach,” he added.

Pulse Sports has dug deep to get the numbers of Sulley Muntari since his indefinite suspension from the Black Stars after the Brazil 2014 FIFA World Cup.

He has played for clubs namely AC Milan, Al Ittihad, Pescara, Deportivo La Coruna and Albacete.

In the 2014-15 season he featured 17 times for AC Milan and scored twice.

Before joining Al Ittihad in the Gulf region: In Saudi Professional Premier League, the Ghanaian midfielder played 29 games and scored three goals.

Muntari would return to Italy to play Pescara, where he was racially abused by fans of Cagliari in a league game. At Pescara Sulley Muntari scored once in nine appearances for the side.

He was handed an opportunity to relaunch his career in the Spanish La Liga by Clarence Seedorf, yet he could just manage eight games after joining them in February, 2018 for six months loan spell.

In January this year Sulley Muntari made a move to Spanish Second Division side Albacete.

Here are the five facts about Muntari’s football career after the Brazil 2014 FIFA World Cup:

1. The former Udinese midfielder hasn’t earned a Black Stars call-up, since he was thrown out of the camp of the senior national football team of Ghana during the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

2. In June 2014, he apologized to Ghanaians for his indecent behavior in Brazil, a prerequisite to earn him future Black Stars call-ups as recommended by the Presidential Commission of Inquiry.

3. He has played for five different teams since Brazil 2014 FIFA World Cup, namely AC Milan, Al Ittihad, Pescara, Deportivo La Coruna and Albacete.

4. Sulley Muntari has played 64 matches after Brazil 2014 Mundial. He has played. Since January 2017, the combative midfielder has featured 19 times in all competitions.

5. Muntari has scored six goals after the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.