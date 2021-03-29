Footballers must change mindset over brain injuries, says union official

But he said there was growing awareness of the problem -- the PFA partly funded the study in Scotland and is supporting other research projects.

Dawn Astle, the daughter of England forward Jeff Astle, who died in 2002 at the age of 59 from a neurodegenerative condition caused by repeating heading of a ball, has campaigned for better recognition of the link between football and dementia.

She was scathing about the lack of action from football authorities when she gave evidence last week to a committee of British lawmakers that is investigating concussion in sport.

"For almost 20 years now football has failed to act and failed to protect its players -- men, women, children, all at risk potentially," Astle said.

"I think football doesn't want to think it can be a killer," she added. "I know it can be because it's on the bottom of my dad's death certificate."