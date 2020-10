According to reports, the player was 37-years-old.

The demise of the ex-Kotoko player was confirmed by his sister, Abigail Comfort Owusu on Facebook on Saturday, October 24.

She posted a collage of the former Tusker FC player with the inscription: "Fare thee, my brother."

According to a Ghanasoccernet report, Owusu had been bedridden for some time now after contracting an illness in Kenya.

Stephen Owusu also played for Accra Heart of Lions and Accra Celtics.