Gasperini risks missing Italian Cup final after doping test row

National news agency ANSA and the Gazzetta Dello Sport both report that anti-doping prosecutors have requested the 63-year-old be banned for 20 days for interrupting a surprise test on one of his players in early February.

The Gazzetta quotes anti-doping prosecutor Pierfilippo Laviani as saying: "He insulted an inspector during a surprise test and railed against the entire anti-doping system, interrupting an ongoing test and forcing the player to return to training".