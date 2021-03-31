Germany's Kroos slams World Cup hosts Qatar amid protests

"They have no medical coverage and there is a certain amount of violence against these workers.

"These are points which are completely unacceptable."

Kroos comments came after the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium and Norway all protested by wearing T-shirts with messages such as "Human Rights" or "Football supports change" before World Cup qualifiers over the last week.

Several players confirmed the protests were aimed at Qatar.

Qatar has faced criticisms for its treatment of migrant workers, many of whom are involved in preparations for the 2022 World Cup, with campaigners accusing employers of exploitation and forcing labourers to work in dangerous conditions.