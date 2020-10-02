As earlier published, the Club Licensing Board shall be embarking on an inspection tour of venues from Tuesday, October 06, to Friday, October 23, 2020 to validate that all necessary satisfactory requirements are met and approved for the season.

The Nations flagship competition, the Ghana Premier League is expected to kick start from Friday, November 13, 2020. While, the Division One League kicks off on December 3, 2020.

Below are the venues submitted by Premier and Division One League clubs for the 2020/2021 season.

Ghana Premier League venues

Division One League

Division One League Zone Two