The 21-year-old sent both the home and away kits of PSG to Kurt Okraku, with the GFA president taking to Twitter to express his delight.

The jerseys had Mbappe’s signature on the back as well as the message: “For Kurt and Ghana”.

Kylian Mbappe presents jersey to Kurt Okraku

In a Twitter post, Kurt Okraku described the gift as a pleasant surprise and thanked Mbappe for the gesture.

“A pleasant surprise from @KMbappe Amazing! Merci beacoup!” he wrote accompanied by photos of the jerseys.

The young forward is currently one of the best players in Europe, having won numerous trophies with PSG.

He also played an instrumental role in the France team that won the 2018 World Cup in Russia, scoring twice in the final.

The jersey presentation comes after Italian side AS Roma also presented a special home jersey to Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo, in June.

The jersey was presented to the President by the Honorary Consul of Ghana to Italy, Massimiliano Colasuonno Taricone, on behalf of the club.