Sixty-four (64) out of the 120 delegates voted in favour of the league’s expansion ahead of the 2019/2020 season.

The decision means Division One clubs Great Olympics and King Faisal will take part in the upcoming league campaign.

Newly elected Executive Council member, Randy Abbey, moved the motion to expand the league and it was seconded.

The decision to approve or reject the proposal was then put to a vote, to which 64 of the delegates gave their approval.

With the expansion of the league approved, the GFA Congress decided to admit Great Olympics and King Faisal into next season's league.

Also, the 2017/2018 Ghana Premier League has been officially cancelled. That season was halted halfway after being truncated following the fallout of Anas' 'Number 12' exposé .

Meanwhile, a proposal by the Normalisation Committee to start the 2019/20 league season on November 17 was rejected by Congress.

Congress in turn proposed that the new GFA be allowed to hold another congress to decided the start of the upcoming season.

The GFA's Extraordinary Congress is currently taking place at the auditorium of the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Accra.